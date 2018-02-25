Two Shot, One Suspect Arrested in South Sacramento Neighborhood

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Two people were shot in a South Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon and one suspect has been arrested.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a shooting as well as several people yelling in the street on Isthmus Court around 4:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were treated at local hospitals.

One suspect was arrested and deputies discovered a gun in the area. Multiple people were also detained.

A motive behind the shooting has not been determined by detectives.