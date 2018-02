Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Choose from 100s of designs, frames and fabric choices to customize your backyard and Save an Additional 20% Off Everyday Sale Prices of Outdoor Furniture.

More info:

Custom Order Sale

Now - March 11th

All California Backyard locations

5 Locations-

-Elk Grove

-Sacramento

-Roseville

-Rancho Cordova

-Reno, NV

(916) 773-4800

CaliforniaBackyard.com