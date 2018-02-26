Girl Scout Cookie Pops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 Package of Girl Scout Cookies (Your Choice—we used S’mores)

6 oz of Cream Cheese, Softened

1 Package of Chocolate chips or melts

1 Package of Cake Pop Sticks



Depending on the cookie you choose, you can either use a food processor or a rolling pin to crush the cookies into fine crumbs. (Be sure to put the cookies in a ziploc if you choose the rolling pin) Put cookie crumbs in a bowl and add the softened cream cheese. Mix together with a hand mixer. After they are mixed together, begin rolling the mix into small balls and placing them on a plate. Stick the cake pop sticks into the balls and place them in the fridge for about 10 minutes to get cold and harden onto the stick. During this time, clean up your space and heat up the chocolate until it is melted. Before dipping into the chocolate, make sure that the cookie balls are ready to be dipped and won’t fall off the stick. Begin dipping the cookie pops into the chocolate, ensuring an even coating before placing it upright on a plate. After all of the cookie pops are coated in chocolate... Enjoy!

Feel free to add any other additions such as sprinkles, nuts or chocolate chips to the outside of the pop.

Clean all supplies with warm water and dish soap to make sure that all chocolate is cleaned off. The best time to do this is while the cookie pops are in the refrigerator.