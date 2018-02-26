Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia

Hail Snarls Monday Commute in Natomas

Posted 9:29 PM, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:19PM, February 26, 2018

(Credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

NATOMAS — Some people in Natomas Monday saw their community like they have never seen it before.

“I’ve never even been in snow before. So this is all new to me,” said Chio Drew.

The North Sacramento suburb was under a blanket of white, to everyone’s winter wonderment.

(Credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

“Well, this is something I don’t think I’ve ever done in Sacramento before. I’ve been here for 20 years,” said Sacramento Fire Captain Dave Lauchner.

Firefighters were armed with shovels and traditional hoses, using them in a pretty non-traditional way. They weren’t putting out fire, instead they were digging out stuck cars.

The snarl of traffic stretched blocks. Neighbors came out armed with rakes, garden shovels and brooms. Nobody had a snow shovel in Natomas — why would you?

“I was trying to park and I couldn’t because it’s about a foot deep,” said Maria Wilson.

