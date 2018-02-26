Hail Snarls Monday Commute in Natomas

NATOMAS — Some people in Natomas Monday saw their community like they have never seen it before.

“I’ve never even been in snow before. So this is all new to me,” said Chio Drew.

The North Sacramento suburb was under a blanket of white, to everyone’s winter wonderment.

“Well, this is something I don’t think I’ve ever done in Sacramento before. I’ve been here for 20 years,” said Sacramento Fire Captain Dave Lauchner.

Firefighters were armed with shovels and traditional hoses, using them in a pretty non-traditional way. They weren’t putting out fire, instead they were digging out stuck cars.

The snarl of traffic stretched blocks. Neighbors came out armed with rakes, garden shovels and brooms. Nobody had a snow shovel in Natomas — why would you?

“I was trying to park and I couldn’t because it’s about a foot deep,” said Maria Wilson.