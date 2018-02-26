ICE Arrests at Least 3 People in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Just a few hours after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released an official statement warning undocumented immigrants of upcoming Immigration Customs Enforcement activity at least three people in Sacramento County were detained.

"While I am very committed to being a law-abiding citizen, I feel confident that my sharing this information, because I did not receive it through official channels, is legal and frankly it's my ethical obligation," Mayor Schaaf said to the press.

According to Sacramento Area Congregations Together, their migrant watch tip line had three reports of ICE arrests between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday. But the exact locations were not given by those who called in.

"One foot in jail, you will be picked up by ICE," said Sacramento-based Immigration Attorney Elias Mendoza.

Mendoza said the legal battle for undocumented immigrants to stay in the country is getting harder and harder every day.

"And it's been literally since January 1st, 2017 until now a constant change of almost every two months some internal policy changing procedure that literally effects how I operate as an attorney with the cases and the families that I represent," Mendoza told FOX40.

He said many clients come in too late for legal help, further complicating things.

"This last week I've had to turn down six or seven different bond cases but I have no time to handle," Mendoza said. "And it breaks my heart, it does, I don't have time to go help them."

But Mendoza said it's better to act now rather than wait.

"They should seek out what benefits they can because more than likely there's something they can do or there's nothing they can do," Mendoza said. "And it's better to know rather than living in fear, pretending that you think everything is going to be okay."