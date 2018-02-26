Jackknifed Big Rig Turns I-80 at Donner Summit into Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- A jackknifed big rig led to the complete closure of eastbound Interstate 80 over Donner Summit for about two hours Monday night.

The truck lost traction just east of the summit. Traffic was held while crews cleared the accident scene during a period of heavy snowfall. No injuries were reported.

Some drivers, stuck where there was no freeway exit, had to park on the interstate and wait.

The I-80 shutdown gave Caltrans crews a chance to plow several miles of freeway without traffic.

The interstate reopened at about 7:00 p.m. with chains required between Kingvale and the Nevada state line.

With a stronger storm approaching Wednesday, travelers are encouraged to check with Caltrans for road conditions: http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi