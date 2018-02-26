Jackknifed Big Rig Turns I-80 at Donner Summit into Parking Lot

The truck lost traction just east of the summit. Traffic was held while crews cleared the accident scene during a period of heavy snowfall. No injuries were reported.
Some drivers, stuck where there was no freeway exit, had to park on the interstate and wait.
The I-80 shutdown gave Caltrans crews a chance to plow several miles of freeway without traffic.
The interstate reopened at about 7:00 p.m. with chains required between Kingvale and the Nevada state line.
With a stronger storm approaching Wednesday, travelers are encouraged to check with Caltrans for road conditions: http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi
39.315889 -120.321613