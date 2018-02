SACRAMENTO — Heavy metal icons Metallica announced a North American tour on Monday, including a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

The WorldWired Tour comes to Sacramento on Dec. 7. Tickets are on sale Friday.

Sacramento is one of only two California dates for this tour. Metallica plays Fresno on Dec. 9.

The band most recently released its 10th studio album, “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct,” at the tail end of 2016.