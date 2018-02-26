Modesto Girl Honors Uncle’s Memory by Helping Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- She's only 9 years old but Ella Crisp is helping those down on their luck in a big way.

She is on a mission to help the homeless by filling backpacks full of essentials.

“It feels good giving back and we just wanted to keep his memory alive," Ella told FOX40. "'Nick Pack.' It's in honor of my uncle."

Ella's uncle, Nick Kliewer, was homeless. He would stay with the Crisp family from time to time, but mostly lived on the streets.

Kliewer was killed in December of 2016. Even though his death has been such a great tragedy on his family they found a way of turning that pain into something beautiful.

"Doing this helps a lot. It helps keep his memory alive and keeps his name out there," Ella's mother, Pam, told FOX40.

The family says they keep the packs with them while they run errands. When they see someone in need, they talk.

"People just won’t approach the homeless because they don’t know how to react to them and they’re people. And we need to remember that when we talk to them," Sean Crisp, Ella's father, said Monday.

The packs have purple stitching and purple blankets. Ella says that is in honor of her late grandmother, who passed away a few months before her uncle.