Some Sierra Schools Closed, Delayed because of Snow

Posted 7:15 AM, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:40AM, February 26, 2018

PLACERVILLE — Some schools in the Sierra and foothills were closed or delayed Monday because of snowy conditions. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

EL DORADO COUNTY:

  • Camino Union School District
  • Gold Oak Union School District
  • Indian Diggings School District
  • Pioneer Union School District
  • Pollock Pines School District

GRASS VALLEY:

  • Bell Hill Academy
  • Margaret G. Scotten School
  • Lyman Gilmore Middle School
  • Grass Valley Charter School
  • Our Kids’ Place Preschool
  • Grass Valley Little Learners Preschool
  • All Before and After School Programs

NEVADA COUNTY:

  • Sierra College Nevada County Campus (evening classes may still be in session)