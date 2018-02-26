Some Sierra Schools Closed, Delayed because of Snow

PLACERVILLE — Some schools in the Sierra and foothills were closed or delayed Monday because of snowy conditions. Keep checking back for the latest updates.
EL DORADO COUNTY:
- Camino Union School District
- Gold Oak Union School District
- Indian Diggings School District
- Pioneer Union School District
- Pollock Pines School District
GRASS VALLEY:
- Bell Hill Academy
- Margaret G. Scotten School
- Lyman Gilmore Middle School
- Grass Valley Charter School
- Our Kids’ Place Preschool
- Grass Valley Little Learners Preschool
- All Before and After School Programs
NEVADA COUNTY:
- Sierra College Nevada County Campus (evening classes may still be in session)