Stockton Student Arrested after Planning School Shooting

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old Stockton student was arrested Monday after staff discovered that he was planning a shooting at his school.

Venture Academy staff called officers Monday around 8:40 a.m. to report that a 14-year-old student had planned on committing a school shooting.

The 14-year-old had written down plans for the shooting, according to Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

The student was already detained by staff when officers arrived at Venture Academy and he was later booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Officers did not find any illegal items at the student’s home.