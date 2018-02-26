‘We’re Tired of Waiting:’ California Lawmakers Gather Together to Push for Gun Reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As the country collectively mourns the victims at Stoneman Douglas High School, Amanda Wilcox feels their pain. She's been there.

"I will never see my daughter again and it's heartbreaking," Wilcox, of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said.

She has been pushing for gun reform since losing her daughter in a shooting rampage 17 years ago. This time she says "it feels different," because the voices are loud and people are listening.

"It gives me hope that perhaps they can finally move the needle on what has become a broken record in Washington," Wilcox said.

She stood with assemblymembers Monday.

"Our children are screaming at us to do something," said Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland.

"'Thoughts and prayers' -- that phrase has become an insult," said Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco.

They were urging Congress to reform gun laws and ban bump stocks, attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire faster.

"We are here to say enough is enough. We're tired of waiting," said Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson.

California has the strictest gun laws in the country. If the lawmakers at Monday's meeting get their way the laws will get tighter with a list of new bills, including proposals to address homemade "ghost guns," gun tracing and expanding gun violence restraining orders.

"That's all theater," said Sam Paredes, the executive director of Gun Owners of California.

Paredes says laws won't stop criminals.

"Gun control hasn't stopped a single mass shooting in America," Paredes said. "They will steal guns, they will buy them on the black market, they will import them from someplace else in order to do what they wanna do."

Advocates like Wilcox say if the laws save even one life they're worth it.

"We're never gonna stop it all, but why make it so easy for someone who's dangerous or at risk to get a weapon?" Wilcox said.