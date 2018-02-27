Behind the Cellar Door in Amador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with American River College culinary student Collin Rocha along with his professor Neil Treganza to show what food will be available at the Behind the Cellar Door event. Jamie Lubenko has all the details on what wine will be featured.

Experience the art of winemaking at Amador Vintners’ Behind the Cellar Door.

Perfect for wine enthusiasts and newbies alike, Behind the Cellar Door is a weekend filled with delectable food pairings, educational seminars, and hard-to-find wines all in an intimate Amador Wine Country setting. Behind the Cellar Door is one of the most entertaining and educational wine events anywhere.

Behind the Cellar Door guests receive a commemorative wine glass for all of your weekend tastings, as well as thoughtful food pairings, themed seminars and demonstrations guaranteed to enhance your knowledge and appreciation of remarkable Amador wines. New options and experiences available for 2018!