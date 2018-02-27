× Body of Stockton Good Samaritan Found in Water under I-5

STOCKTON — The body of Doris Wilson, the good Samaritan who was knocked from Interstate 5 into the water below while helping another motorist, has been found.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Wilson’s body was found shortly after noon in the deep water channel under the overpass.

Wilson stopped late Sunday to help another driver whose car had stopped.

Before 11:10 p.m., the Stockton CHP reports a 20-year-old was driving southbound on the highway when another car swerved into his lane. He swerved out of the way, losing control of his car and spinning around on the roadway. His Honda stopped near the center median and he was unable to move it.

Wilson and her friend got out of their car to help the man.

A 35-year-old woman then crashed her car into the Honda. As a result, one of the cars hit both Wilson and her friend.

Wilson’s friend was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.