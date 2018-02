SACRAMENTO — Water from a ceiling leak found Tuesday morning damaged around 250 volumes of rare books at the California State Library.

The library reports many of the books, which were located on the third floor, were from the 1800s.

#PressRelease: A water leak in our third floor stacks this morning damaged part of our rare book collection. pic.twitter.com/jAgGtpmNRn — CA State Library (@CAStateLibrary) February 28, 2018

Staff transported the books to the Statewide Museum Collections Center, where they will be freeze-dried and hopefully salvaged.

There is currently no estimate of the total loss resulting from the water damage.