City Weighing Options for Dangerous Freeport Intersection

SACRAMENTO -- It's been a month since a 71-year-old woman was killed walking across Freeport Boulevard in a hit-and-run crash that also injured a 6-year-old boy.

In that time, those that live and work along the thoroughfare say the threat of danger hasn't gone away.

"Things are basically the same. I still hear tires screeching, people are honking a lot, too," Angelina Garcia, who works along Freeport, told FOX40. "People are still crossing the street, they are not being cautious at all."

The intersection of Freeport and Oregon Drive had a crosswalk until this past December when the city removed it, citing federal studies that suggested having a crosswalk without traffic signals is more dangerous than not having a crosswalk at all.

But people still cross at the intersection daily.

"I just want the community to know we are with them," Benard Perez said.

Perez lives at the troubled intersection. He says his neighbors share his frustrations.

"They've come to my home and they've asked. I've got numbers and names I want to share that with the meeting to let them know that we have citizens concerned," he said.

Sacramento City Council member Jay Schenirer says the city will address the issue on two fronts. One is a short-term plan that will place signs along the road encouraging to slow down. That will go along with a greater police presence during heavy traffic times and when schools are letting out.

Ultimately, Schenirer says a new crosswalk with flashing beacons -- or possibly a new traffic signal -- are on the table as options.

"An actual signal, that's something that's a little more long-term because of the expense, which is somewhere between two and $500,000," he said.

Shenirer and Vice Mayor Steve Hanson will hold a community meeting March 8 at Hollywood Park Elementary School.