February is Pet Dental Health Month so Paul and Simone are chatting with Dr, Jyl about how to keep your pet's mouth clean and healthy.

More than just a cosmetic issue, yellow teeth and bad breath can be a sign of serious disease in our pets, which may affect their kidneys, livers, and hearts. Oral disease is the most frequently diagnosed health problem for pets, with most dogs and cats becoming affected by age 3