Granite Bay High School Locked Down after Threatening Note Found

GRANITE BAY — Granite Bay High School was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

GBHS Website Post: **The School is currently in Lockdown. Please do not call or come to the school during the lockdown. We will notify you when the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you for your cooperation.** https://t.co/0P3JJAyxxw — Granite Bay HS (@GraniteBayHigh) February 27, 2018

Brad Basham, executive director of personnel services for Roseville Joint Union High School District, says the school was locked down after a threatening handwritten note about a school shooting was found in a restroom around 2 p.m. There was no date or time on the note.

Deputies are conducting a thorough search of the school and allowing students to leave as they clear each room.

Buses were postponed, the sheriff’s office said, but parents were allowed to come pick up their children. Classrooms were released one by one, the school said.

Deputies are currently at @GraniteBayHigh after a threatening note was found on campus. The school is in lockdown while we investigate. Busses have been postponed, but parents can arrive as usual to pick-up their children. pic.twitter.com/GkDKFAnNO5 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 27, 2018

The school had a lockdown drill earlier in the day.

GBHS Website Post: **Lockdown DRILL in Progress. Please do not call or come to the school during the DRILL. We will update you when the drill has ended.** https://t.co/IiIahJaAL1 — Granite Bay HS (@GraniteBayHigh) February 27, 2018