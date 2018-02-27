Granite Bay High School Locked Down after Threatening Note Found

GRANITE BAY — Granite Bay High School was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
Brad Basham, executive director of personnel services for Roseville Joint Union High School District, says the school was locked down after a threatening handwritten note about a school shooting was found in a restroom around 2 p.m. There was no date or time on the note.
Deputies are conducting a thorough search of the school and allowing students to leave as they clear each room.
Buses were postponed, the sheriff’s office said, but parents were allowed to come pick up their children. Classrooms were released one by one, the school said.
The school had a lockdown drill earlier in the day.