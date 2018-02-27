Locals Voice Concerns over Winter Triage Center as Leaders Tout Its Success

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Two months into Sacramento’s effort at a 24/7, low-barrier triage center for the homeless feelings about success are mixed.

The city’s counting the effort as a win for helping 264 different people and dropping crime but some say the crime statistics and other statistics are skewed.

Tuesday afternoon paramedics rushed in to help someone in trouble inside Sacramento’s Winter Triage Center for the homeless.

Susan Brown said she slipped on someone else’s cigarette on the floor. The response to the injury to her leg “wasn’t very good,” she told FOX40.

“It took the people that live here to help me get up off the floor,” Brown said. “Staff just kept passing me like I wasn’t there. And it took two hours to get me to the hospital.”

“She fell and they all pretended like, ‘Oh well,'” said Janette Mouck, who has been homeless for six months.

Witnessing what happened with Roberts was just one of the problems Mouck said she’s seen in her week as a resident.

“They’re doing illegal things in here,” Mouck said.

By illegal she’s talking about drugs and she claims there are other issues that are far more basic.

“The bathrooms, you can’t even use the bathrooms. There’s crap piled on top of crap,” Mouck said.

Mouck and others say some shelter with services, even with challenges, is better than none. They acknowledge many good things were happening at the site.

“Tomorrow social security comes in and after that’s decided I can go back to school,” said Cynthia Stracener.

On top of that, the city is touting a 48 percent drop in crime in a .65 mile radius around the center.

But a community committee set up to voice concerns more constructively than some of those shouted during the planning stages. They said they haven’t been able to access city data on triage operations and that people in North Sacramento were still feeling something different than what police were reporting.

“It’s vandalism, it’s broken windows in businesses,” said Alicia Sebastian. “It’s folks going through trash. It’s increased waste along the riverway.”

A worried community was promised the center was temporary.

“I don’t think anybody on the city council is going to turn out 200 plus people back onto the streets,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

With a “what next” still undefined, they don’t want their neighborhood to be the city’s only permanent solution to homelessness.

“There’s a lot of mistrust happening there,” Sebastian said. “A lot of community members and businesses who are feeling that they have not been dealt with honestly.”