Pair of Badly Injured Puppies Abandoned at Sacramento SPCA

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento SPCA is caring for two injured shepherd mix puppies that were left abandoned in a box in front of the shelter over the weekend.

The puppies, a male and female, had serious lacerations to the scruff area on the back of their necks.

"Because they were dropped off at the shelter, we don't know how those injuries occurred," said Sacramento SPCA Communication Director Dawn Foster. "But they did have open wounds. So we treated those wounds, cleaned everything up and then we sutured them up."

The puppies have some scar tissue, stitches and swelling, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Foster said it is possible the puppies were attacked by another dog.

"For folks that are not prepared for puppies, these type of situations can happen, especially if there's other dogs in the home and folks are not prepared to all of the sudden take care of all the responsibility of five to 10 puppies in their household," said Foster, who also stressed the importance of spaying and neutering.

The two recovering puppies are healthy enough now to be heading into foster care and will be available for adoption in two or three weeks.

"That's what we're here to do," Foster concluded. "We're here to help them, give them a second chance at life, and meeting their future families."

One in five animals ending up at the Sacramento SPCA is in need of medical care, according to Foster. The SPCA depends on donations to meet those needs. More information is available on their website.