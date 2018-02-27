Man in Parked Car Fatally Shot Near Truax Court, Edison Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday near Truax Court and Edison Avenue.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a man inside a car; he had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and no motive or suspect information has been released.

Clean up crews have arrived. Mopping up an area on Edison Ave where a man was found shot last night. Police have not released any information on the victim or possible suspect @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/OARHtfGucw — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) February 27, 2018

