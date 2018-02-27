Man in Parked Car Fatally Shot Near Truax Court, Edison Avenue

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday near Truax Court and Edison Avenue.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they located a man inside a car; he had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified and no motive or suspect information has been released.
