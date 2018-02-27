Yuba City High School Teacher Responds to Recall Effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- He's in the middle of a termination battle with his school district thanks to accusations that he's physically and sexually abused students.

Now teacher Jim Whiteaker is speaking out through his attorney about efforts to oust him from his post on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.

As FOX40 first reported Sunday, a process server notified Whiteaker of the recall campaign against him that afternoon.

The latest allegation against him, videotaping and groping a 14-year-old at Yuba City High, prompted a long list of accusers to come forward and say they suffered similar treatment at his hand over two decades. Nothing's been proven, but some voters feel while facing such accusations, Whitaker should not be serving as a supervisor.

In response, Whiteaker's lawyer, Roberto Marquez released a statement from his client Tuesday: