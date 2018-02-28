Fair Oaks Teen in Coma after Getting Hit by Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- A Fair Oaks teen is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car outside his own home along Winding Way.

Fourteen-year-old Nick Webb headed to a Dutch Bros. with his best friend Thursday afternoon when he was hit.

"If it doesn't kill us, it will make us stronger," Ty Webb, Nick's father, told FOX40.

Nick's mother heard the car that hit him from inside their home. That was just the beginning of the family's nightmare. Since then, they've watched doctors put Nick into a medically induced coma.

Six days later, his brain continues to swell.

"Hoping and praying it stops, or we peak soon," Ty said. "Because there aren't a lot of options left."

If the swelling goes down, doctors at UC Davis Medical Center can do an MRI to see if Nick has any brain damage. He also has a cracked him and a partially collapsed lung.

"If it was me, it would be a different story," Ty said. "But for him, at such a young age to be cut down like this, it's tragic. It's just tragic."

God willing, Nick's parents say, there will be therapy -- and lots of it. There are also lots of medical bills, already over $100,000.

There is an online fundraiser, and another on Saturday at the Dutch Bros. that Nick never made it to.

"Everyone loves Nick. He's always been so strong and so smart," his sister Michaela said.

Nick has always been going places. He's a straight-A student at Del Campo High School, a member of the ROTC and plans to join the military.

Michaela says Nick is also a self-taught guitar player, and knows he will teach himself whatever he may have lost for now.

"It's gonna be hard, it's gonna be long, but we're just gonna have to be patient," she said.