Foothills Residents Bracing for More Snow

POLLOCK PINES -- With the possibility of a couple of feet of snow possibly falling under 4,000 feet in elevation over the next couple of days in the Sierra Foothills, schools and parks haven't decided what to do yet.

"Our transportation director will be on the bus routes tomorrow morning starting at 4 a.m. and we'll decide by 6 a.m.," Pollock Pines School District Superintendent Pat Atkins said.

Atkins tells FOX40 that before the school year they allocated one more snow day than they had last year during what was considered an extremely heavy snow season.

Last school year the district set aside two snow days however entering this year they reserved three days and have already used two of them.

The decision on closing school Thursday may come down to how cold the storm remains as it could rain overnight into Thursday morning instead of snow

The same approach on whether or not to close will be happening at Sly Park recreation area around lake Jenkinson in Pollock pines.

"Typically, we'll plow the road and keep it open for folks," Parks and Recreation manager Greg Hawkins said. "Typically we don't have a lot of campers this time of year but there is the chance that we always could have done this weekend, people like to camp in the snow"

Hawkins says he doesn't expect anybody to camp in tents rather they bring their trailers, some people enjoy it because they could literally get the whole recreation area to themselves, he says.

The California Highway Patrol in Placerville tells FOX40 they will have officers assisting Caltrans along Highway 50 at chain control stops.

The CHP is also advising people to be cautious after the snow melts because freezing temperatures can make icy driving conditions.