Calling all young professionals! Are you ready to take it to the #NextLevel? Spearheaded by Metro Edge, a program of the Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation, the Emerge Summit is a collaborative effort of 17 organizations committed to advocating and supporting young professionals and their growth in the community. Nearly 600 young professionals, from Reno to the bay area, will attend this personal and professional development conference, which is a full day of inspirational speeches, educational breakout sessions, and opportunities to mix and mingle with peers. The focus of the summit this year is to take all aspects of life - career, community service, personal and professional relationships and goals to the #NextLevel.

More info:

Metro Edge Emerge Summit

Tomorrow @ 8am

Memorial Auditorium

1515 J St, Sacramento

EmergeYPSummit.com

Facebook: @MetroEdge

Twitter: @MetroEdge