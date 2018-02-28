RC Willey Grand Opening!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate the grand opening of its newest store, RC Willey is giving away $30,000 in RC Willey Gift Cards to the first 225 people in line on Thursday, March 1 at the new RC Willey store in Sacramento at the new Delta Shores development. The giveaways include:

· First 25 people will receive a $500 gift card

· Second 25 - $250 gift card

· Next 50 - $100 gift card

· Next 125 - $50 gift card

People are invited to line up at the main entrance beginning at 10 PM on Wednesday, February 28. Gift cards can only be used at the Delta Shores store; must be used on March 1, 2018; recipients must be 18 years or older; and limit one gift card per family.

In addition, shoppers can enter to win $40,000 in prizes, including sectionals, 70” Sony 4K TVs, an Aireloom mattress, Frigidaire kitchen package, flooring, bedroom sets, dining sets and a trip for 4 to Hawaii!

More info:

RC Willey Granding Opening!

Tomorrow @9am

8340 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento

(916) 665-3100

RCWilley.com/DeltaShores

Facebook: @RCWilley

Twitter: @RCWilley