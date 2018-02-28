Rocklin’s Quarry Park Adventures Set to Open Memorial Day Weekend

ROCKLIN — Construction continues at Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, with opening day set for the Memorial Day weekend.

With less than three months until its opening, the area’s newest and most unique attraction is already getting loads of attention.

“There is nothing like this, that has the quarry, the zip lines, the entertainment facility, the lake and the pond, the team building,” Quarry Park Adventures spokesman Phil MacDougall said. “Nothing like this in the United States.”

It’s quite a leap for Rocklin, and the city has decided to invest in an entire entertainment district built around the quarry.

The city says the adventure park is a key part of that development.

“It’s already leading to great private investment in the area. There are some huge projects coming in right next door. Retail, restaurants and some loft space,” city spokesman Michael Young said. “And up and down the road near this project we’ve seen much more interest in land that has sat dormant for decades, but now it’s really coming back and there is lots of interest.”

Everything is running on schedule, the city says, with a “soft opening” scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

The park says they’ve sold more than a thousand season passes — three months away from the opening.

“We’re only a mile off the highway. People are signing up. We’ve almost gone through our season passes. We only have 225 left, that’s all,” MacDougall said.

The park will be looking for 150 new employees soon. Those interested in applying can attend the April 1 job fair.