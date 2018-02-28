Sierra Communities Brace for Big Snow Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGVALE -- Traffic moved smoothly Wednesday evening over Donner Summit, perhaps for the last time for a while as the area prepares for a storm unlike any other this season.

"It's a lot different. We're expecting a lot more snow than we've seen the previous months of this winter," Caltrans Donner Pass Superintendent Greg DeAlba said. "So we're just ramped up ready to go."

Caltrans has called up extra workers from the valley. The plows are ready to go. But this storm has the potential to completely close the mountain passes.

"The number one reason that we would close the road is for the safety of the motoring public. Whiteout conditions, heavy snow, things like that would cause us to close the road," DeAlba said.

Mountain travelers are strongly advised to have a full tank of gas, pay attention to the latest forecast and be ready for treacherous winter driving.

In Soda Springs, one owner of a Mustang with a soft top built a shelter to try to protect it from heavy snow. But locals say it's all good. They're still digging out from Monday's storm -- a winter workout that is just beginning again.

Up at the resorts, the weather is reviving a ski and snowboard season that was starting to look like a bust.