Arson Suspected in Turlock Tree Fires Near Donnelly Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Turlock fire crews responded to five tree fire calls between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fires occurred at Donnelly Park, Donnelly Park Drive, Dels Lane, Pomona Court and Delbon Avenue.

The Turlock Fire Department's arson investigator went out to the scenes and determined the acts were intentional.

Investigators believe a suspect used a vehicle to get around and start the fires.

No suspect or vehicle description has been confirmed at this time.

Police are looking for anyone who may have surveillance cameras set up in the area of the fires.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.