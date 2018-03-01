‘Daily Show’ Comic, Davis Native Hasan Minhaj Scores New Show on Netflix

Netlix announced that Davis native Hasan Minhaj will have his own talk show featured on the streaming service.

The Verge reports that the not-yet-named show is expected to start later this year and Minhaj will move away from his role as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” this summer.

The streaming service has committed to 32 episodes.

Phew. My LSAT score just expired. https://t.co/ctIKknr8BB — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) March 1, 2018

He first appeared on Netflix with his one-man show “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King” which premiered in May 2017.

The special featured a central theme of the immigrant experience in the United States based on his life as an Indian-American Muslim.

The special was filmed at the Mondavi Center at Minhaj’s alma mater, UC Davis.

Minhaj’s other accomplishments include various roles on TV shows, hosting the 2016 Radio and Television Correspondents’ Dinner and also being the featured speaker at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.