Live Blog: Late-Season Storm Arrives

Snowy conditions could complicate driving in the Sierra, so be aware of possible road closures and chain controls.
Get the latest from around are area in out live blog.
For road conditions, please call the Caltrans Road Conditions Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). https://t.co/NSFAJsegkn
— CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) March 1, 2018
@SMUDUpdates troubleshooters have restored Fair Oaks outage. Thanks for patience!
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) March 1, 2018
Wet weather making for treacherous roads. We’re getting behind the scenes with CHP and Caltrans at their traffic management center to see how they try to keep roads safe and clear @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/6PDjulO6UV
— Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) March 1, 2018
8:30 am: Here are the current chain controls in effect around the region. Currently, ~50 miles of I-80 are under chain controls. This is likely to expand through the day as conditions worsen and snow levels fall. Check with NDOT and CalTrans for the latest on road conditions. pic.twitter.com/SNMHzfQZ3R
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 1, 2018
The potential for power outages will continue through the day today across #NorCal with strong, gusty winds #CAStorm #cawx https://t.co/CJZdXw1JCQ
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 1, 2018
We're still early into this #CAStorm, but here is a look at some #NorCal snow reports thus far! #cawx pic.twitter.com/58RRPQ5WlG
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 1, 2018
Sierra Snowfighters are keeping up with the snow this morning! More snow and wind arriving today. Check https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 for chain restrictions and road conditions. pic.twitter.com/ErY7LGNRr2
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2018
Gusty winds ahead: Here’s some safe driving tips – Watch for roadside trees or vegetation that could blow into your path; drive slower; give bigger vehicles lots of space; if wind changes the direction of your vehicle gently steer in the opposite direction to bring you back. pic.twitter.com/qWBiUOAGJb
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2018
@SMUDUpdates troubleshooters working to restore power in North Highlands area affecting ~1300 customers in area of Walerga and Galbrath. Weather could be factor, but exact cause TBD. https://t.co/R7TLtSY0H7 for updates.
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) March 1, 2018
Radar view of storm activity in the #SacValley from the @NWSSacramento. Rain, snow and gusty winds are expected for the next few days in #NorCal #cawx #cawater pic.twitter.com/ZtrZRiP7o5
— Sacramento Valley (@SacValleyCA) March 1, 2018
7” overnight means we’ve got nearly 3 FEET in the past 7 days. Even more snow expected all day! Winds are in the 80s up top, which will affect operations. Stay tuned to app for real-time information. #mysquawalpine pic.twitter.com/XOXJswikxj
— Squaw Alpine (@squawalpine) March 1, 2018
@SMUDUpdates troubleshooters have restored power to about 1500 of 1900 affected by outage in Rosemont area. Working safely and quickly to restore remaining ~450. https://t.co/R7TLtSY0H7 for updates
— SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) March 1, 2018
Wind gusts set off car alarms on my street last night.
Rain in the valley and SNOW IN THE SIERRA! This is what our drive is looking like on I-80 Eastbound @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PT8ohA8UHu
— Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) March 1, 2018