The Fat Family Restaurant Group is pleased to announce their 4th Annual Banana Cream Pie Eating Competition, which coincides with National Banana Cream Pie Day!

Additionally, from the day of the event, through Saturday March 10, $1 from every Banana Cream Pie slice and $10 from every whole pie sold at ALL of our Fat Family Restaurants will be donated to Sacramento Steps Forward. Pre-order your pies today at any of the following locations: Fat City Bar & Cafe, Frank Fat's, Fat's Asia Bistro Roseville, Fat's Asia Bistro Folsom.

Attendees can enjoy happy hour pricing, Banana Cream Pie and a taste of Fat City's newly launched menu!

More info:

Banana Cream Pie Eating Competition

Friday

6pm

Fat City Bar & Cafe

(916) 446-6768

FatCityBarCafe.com