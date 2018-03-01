Police: Woman Kidnapped, Carjacked at Gunpoint in Manteca

MANTECA — The Manteca Police Department is looking for two suspects after a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning in a parking lot off of Yosemite Avenue.

Police say the 27-year-old woman was kidnapped and carjacked by two suspects and was later released in Mountain House.

The woman was not injured. Upon her release, she sought help from a resident who allowed her to use his cellphone to call for police.

After releasing the woman, the suspects left in her car.

Around 1:30 p.m., the woman’s car was located in San Francisco after it was involved in a vehicle collision.

The suspects fled from that car and carjacked a second vehicle in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the carjacking that occurred in their city.

One suspect is described as man with straight black hair. He is believed to be about 5’8″ tall and medium built. He was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans.

He was also carrying a small, black semi-automatic pistol.

The second suspect is only described as a man; no further description is available.

