Soggy, Windy Weather Makes Valley Drivers Nervous

SACRAMENTO -- With wet and windy weather Thursday made Sacramento-area roadways look more treacherous than anyone would like. That is, if you could even see through your windshield at certain points through the day.

It was the perfect storm for one trucker, who identified himself as Josh. With the slick road under his tires and high winds pushing his empty cargo box, Josh thought he'd hauled his last.

"I started sliding and everything just started to flash, you know? Everything. Literally. Life," Josh said. "I didn't know what was going to happen to me."

Sacramento county crews tasked with cleaning up downed trees and branches had a long Thursday, as well, as the high winds easily snapped rain-soaked trees that stood for years.