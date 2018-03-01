Soggy, Windy Weather Makes Valley Drivers Nervous

It was the perfect storm for one trucker, who identified himself as Josh. With the slick road under his tires and high winds pushing his empty cargo box, Josh thought he'd hauled his last.
"I started sliding and everything just started to flash, you know? Everything. Literally. Life," Josh said. "I didn't know what was going to happen to me."
Sacramento county crews tasked with cleaning up downed trees and branches had a long Thursday, as well, as the high winds easily snapped rain-soaked trees that stood for years.