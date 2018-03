Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NYACK -- Thursday's storm brought a serious amount of snow to the Sierra, shutting down roads for hours and prompting cautious driving.

Interstate 80 was closed for a few hours while Caltrans crews worked to clear lanes.

Drivers were held at Colfax, and allowed back on I-80 just before 3 p.m.

On the Highway 50 side, emergency officials were kept busy with a number of spinouts and stuck cars. Luckily, there were no serious accidents.