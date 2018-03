OLYMPIC VALLEY — Placer County sheriff’s deputies say an avalanche occurred Friday afternoon.

“All parties believed to be accounted for,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

On scene at Squaw Valley for avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AFWg7zKGfr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018

No skiers were on the mountain at the time. All skiing and riding operations at Squaw Valley Ski Resort were put on hold earlier in the day after a snowboarder, missing since the previous afternoon, was found dead.