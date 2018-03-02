Deputies Raid Tuolumne County Strip Club after Months-Long Investigation

JAMESTOWN — Several different law enforcement agencies descended on a Tuolumne County strip club Thursday.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, the undercover investigation began after narcotics detectives and the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control met to talk about how often law enforcement was called to Rosalinda’s Gentlemen’s Club in Jamestown.

Officials say deputies were called to the club more than 50 times in 2017 alone. There were nearly 200 calls for service in the last five years, including stabbing incidents, sexual assaults, code violations and theft.

Detectives said that during their undercover investigation, there were drug sales and solicitation for prostitution.

Ten people were arrested as a result of the investigation, including owner Rosalinda Aponte Sanmartin. She was not at the club Thursday, but is facing felony charges of maintaining and operating a drug house.

Several others were detained for questioning and released without charges.