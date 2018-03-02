Dodge Ridge Re-Opens as New Snow Covers Slopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINECREST -- As fast as the snow fell, skiers and snowboarders took to the lifts at Dodge Ridge Ski Area.

Friday's weather was a welcome sight for a nearly dry winter.

“Yeah, we’re pretty excited," said Tyler Powell from Modesto. "It’s the first time we actually got to get out here. Finally got some fresh pow and we’re out here enjoying it and living it up.”

An employee at Dodge Ridge said it was the first time in 50 years they’ve had a late start.

“There are definitely challenges that come with it but we really took advantage of the time to work on other projects,” said Scott Schoettgen, the supervisor of guest services at Dodge Ridge.

Schoettgen said the resort relies on natural snow, so they’re hoping it will keep on coming until April.

But many said the wait was worth it.

“Really excited and really happy to be here. Took a day off work to come here,” said Amy Heusel.

The next challenge for the day — the drive home on snowy slippery roads.