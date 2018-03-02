Heavy Snow Makes for Dangerous Conditions Along I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Any unchained melody playing on Interstate 80 into the Sierra Friday quickly turned into a chained orchestration as car after car had to pull over to properly prepare for conditions ahead.

"I like it," said little Max Parnell when asked what he thought about the heavy snowfall.

An experienced skier at just 7 years old, Max said he has no fear about handling all that Mother Nature's handed down on the slopes in Truckee. But he wasn't as confident standing in for his dad on chain duty near Gold Run.

His father, Shane Parnell, admitted he's not a professional at it either. Despite all their trips to the snow he said, "We'll take it slow."

Even for those who are professional at most everything that has to do with navigating the roads in snow and ice, chains were a necessary evil Friday. Necessary because they were required by Caltrans to be on the roads. Evil because chains were responsible for taking trucker after trucker off the road by snapping and damaging tires.

Mechanic Robert Davis with Sharma's Fleet Services was so busy he said he "had to get more tires, I ran out."

The driver of the big rig FOX40 found him working on waited two hours for help as the flakes fell on I-80 eastbound.

Finally the job was done and it looked like Davis might get a dinner break.

"This is hopefully my last run. I don't want anymore," Davis said. "I'm gonna go get me a sub at Subway up here and hopefully I won't get any more calls tonight. But if I do I'm here."