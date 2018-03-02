Missing Snowboarder Found Dead at Squaw Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY — A missing snowboarder was found dead Friday at Squaw Valley Ski Resort.

Rocklin resident Wenyu Zhang, 42, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies say Zhang was found with help from a tracker program used by Squaw, an app called “Recco” that tracks the user’s location.

The device reads a chip or reflector attached by manufactures onto the users clothing, boots or helmets.

Authorities say Zhang was wearing a helmet when he was found.

The cause of his death has not been determined.

All skiing and riding operations at Squaw Valley Ski Resort are on hold. The resort is encouraging guests to visit Alpine Meadows instead.