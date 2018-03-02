Your Weekend, March 1

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Simone and Paul have got you covered with a list of fun things to do this weekend.
102.5 KSFM Cap City Comedy Slam
Crest Theatre
Fri. 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Capitol Beer Fest
Capitol Mall Greens
Sat. Noon - 4 p.m.
Old Sugar Mill Brazilian Carnaval
Old Sugar Mill
Sat. 6 p.m.- Midnight
Cork and Fork 2018
Rancho Cordova City Hall
Fri. 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Make It A Night
Sacramento French Film Festival Winter Shorts Fest
Crest Theatre
Sat. 7 p.m.
WHAT TO EAT: Empress Tavern
WHAT TO DRINK: Ten Ten Room