Davis Junior High School to Close Monday Due to Shooting Threat

DAVIS — The Davis Joint Unified School District will keep a junior high school closed through Monday after someone said there would be a school shooting.

The anonymous threat about the shooting allegedly planned for Monday at Harper Junior High School was sent via the STOPit app. Superintendent John Bowes reports starting last fall, students at DJUSD campuses were encouraged to use the app to report any number of “inappropriate behaviors or concerns,” including bullying, discrimination and substance abuse.

Bowes notified parents and students Saturday about the threat, citing the Parkland, Florida school shooting as a reason behind the junior high’s decision to keep students at home.

The school district and Davis Police will be investigating the threat.

Police may arrive at additional Davis Joint Unified School District campuses throughout Monday, according to Bowes.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.