Funding Issues Force Closure of Ceres Fire Station 17

CERES — The city of Ceres laid off six Ceres firefighters and closed down Ceres Fire Station 17 Saturday.

The Ceres Fire Department made the decision based on the expiration of their Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

The SAFER grant provided $1.2 million to fund six firefighters for 24 months.

At the end of the 24 months, the city of Ceres had about $320,000 of unused funds.

The city council voted not to use the remaining money and to return the remaining money to the Federal government because it would cost up to an additional $30,000 to cover various things, including overtime for firefighters.