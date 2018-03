MAMMOTHE LAKES — Lift operations at Mammoth Mountain will be stopped for the remainder of Saturday after an avalanche.

1/2 At approximately 10:15AM on March 3, 2018, Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing avalanche hazard mitigation work when an avalanche released on the upper part of the mountain traveling towards the High Five Express [Chair 5] area. All rescue measures are in place and… — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018

The resort reported the avalanche at 10:15 a.m.

They said Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing avalanche mitigation work when the avalanche released on the upper part of the mountain traveling towards the the High Five Express area.

Three people were partially buried and were able to free themselves.

No others have been reported missing.