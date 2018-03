SACRAMENTO — A 21-year-old man died after falling on the dance floor in a midtown Sacramento nightclub.

Around 9:40 p.m., Basilio Cervantes fell in Badlands Dance Club on K Street and sustained head injuries.

He later died at a local hospital.

The Sacramento Police Department investigated the incident and reviewed video taken in the nightclub. They determined there was no foul play involved in Cervantes’ death.