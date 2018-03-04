Lonnie Takes the ‘Lady Bird’ Tour

“You write about Sacramento so affectionately and with such care.”

Sacramento is certainly feeling the love from “Lady Bird,” and “Lady Bird” is certainly feeling the love from the Academy Awards. Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut is up for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

If you’ve seen the film, you know it’s rife with beautiful shots of the River City and its various landmarks. It has inspired a walking tour of locations in the film, like Gunther’s Ice Cream, the McKinley Rose Garden and that big blue house on 44th Street.

FOX40’s own Sacramento icon, Lonnie Wong, visited some of those locations for his own tour. Check it out below.

Gerwig has said she hopes to tell more stories set in Sacramento.