WEST SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a train in West Sacramento Sunday and died from his injuries.

Sgt. Roger Kinney with the West Sacramento Police Department reports the man was hit on the railroad tracks under Interstate 80 near 1st Street and Sutter Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police do not know why the man was on or near the tracks at the time of the collision.

The police department and Union Pacific are currently leading the investigation into the fatal collision.