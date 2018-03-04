Sacramento Crowds Show Up to Support ‘Lady Bird’ on Oscar Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- From Club Raven to the famous big blue house to St Francis High school, on Friday night Sacramento rooted for favorite daughter Greta Gerwig and her love letter to California's capital city, "Lady Bird."

Ten times the number of people who can fit into Club Raven wanted in for their Oscar party.

In the "Fabulous Forties" the steady stream of sightseers continued out in front of the now famous big blue house.

"We're like, 'Oh, Fab Forties, right on. Let's go see if we can find the house.' And here it is," said Linda Braak.

They had an Oscar party there too, complete with a red carpet.

"Little did we know this would be a red carpet moment," said homeowner Chris Wood.

The electricity of the moment was nowhere more palpable than at St. Francis High School, Greta Gerwig's alma mater. Young women were looking up to the Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter to see their own futures.

"When I grow up I want to be a singer. And to see Greta Gerwig possibly win an Oscar and my goal is to win a Grammy, it's just really incredible to see, and have someone who walked through the same hallways that we do every day."

Sunday an extra level of pride for many from Sacramento, the town that won best movie this year, long before the statues were ever handed out.