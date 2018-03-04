The Latest: 90th Annual Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 90th annual Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel has opened the 90th annual Academy Award by telling winners to pause a beat before coming up to the stage.

Kimmel’s joke was a reference to last year’s best picture fiasco. He also poked fun at accounting firm PwC, which caused the error last year. Kimmel says he turned down a skit on the accountants last year and the mistaken reading of “La La Land” was a result of the accountants trying to do comedy.

The late-night host also referenced the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled Hollywood, mentioning disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein by name and saying he deserved to be expelled from the academy most of all. He also joked the Oscar statuette is the ideal embodiment of the moment — because it lacked a penis.

Kimmel joked about the statue, “He is literally a statute of limitations.'”

He also gave a shout-out to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, saying the audience could expect to hear more about them later in the show.

The show opened with a black-and-white newsreel-style montage showing footage from Sunday, poking fun at some of the nominees including Gary Oldman, last year’s best actress winner Emma Stone and others.

4:55 p.m.

And the Oscar goes to …

The tuxedoed show workers who worked tirelessly for hours to make sure everyone got into place properly at the Oscar show and on time with as few hitches as possible.

With just a few minutes until show time, and their work mostly done, some three dozen tuxedoed show workers waited in line for a chance to snap cellphone photos of themselves holding an Oscar statuette.

Everyone who posed had to don a pair of white gloves first.

With just a few minutes before the show started, host Jimmy Kimmel and his team emerged from his dressing room chanting, “Let’s get it right this time! Best show ever! Best show ever!!”

— Sandy Cohen (@YouKnowSandy)

4:45 p.m.

Rita Moreno says it was time for her gown from the 1962 Oscars to make a comeback, so she decided to wear it for Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

The 86-year-old actress told the story behind the gown she wore 56 years ago and how she never expected to win best supporting actress for her role in “West Side Story.”

Moreno recounted how she came to the 1962 Oscars “never dreaming I would win” because she was up against Judy Garland.

The Puerto Rican actress and singer flew in from the Philippines where she was “making a really crappy World War II movie, playing yet another native girl” and had a dress maker in Manila make the gown.

She remembers the dressmaker’s name: Jose Moreno. No relation.

Moreno says she hopes he was watching and “gets to see this extraordinary dress again.”

She told The Associated Press the dress has been hanging in her closet ever since, and needed a bit of adjusting in the back in order to wear on Sunday.

— Marcela Isaza (misaza) and Jocelyn Gecker (@jgecker)

4:20 p.m.

Best supporting actress Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige says Ryan Seacrest is “fighting for his life right now.”

Speaking Sunday on the red carpet for the Academy Awards, Blige says that she loves Seacrest and that she doesn’t know the whole truth of what happened. The E! host has been accused of sexual misconduct by his former personal stylist. He’s denied the allegations.

Blige was one of several stars, including Diane Warren and Allison Janney, who spoke to Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet.

The Grammy winner says she’s a supporter of the #MeToo movement and stressed how important it is for women to be liberated and set free by telling the truth.

Blige is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the period drama “Mudbound.”

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

4:05 p.m.

Mexican director Alejandro Inarritu is excited to see his countryman and friend Guillermo del Toro make a big statement today.

Inarritu says he hopes del Toro’s film “The Shape of Water” wins best picture because he says it’s his most beautiful film and it’s “very relevant politically.”

“The Shape of Water” is up for a leading 13 Academy Awards Sunday, including best director and acting nominations for stars Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins.

Inarritu was sporting a pin on his lapel Sunday to support immigrants. He also says wants productions to become more open in the future to having Latin American actors and actresses have bigger roles.

Inarritu has won Oscars for “The Revenant” and “Birdman” and last year was honored with a special achievement award for his virtual reality film “Carne y Arena.”

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

3:50 p.m.

Oscar nominees Richard Jenkins and Sam Rockwell are sharing in a little bromance on the Oscars red carpet.

When the best supporting actor nominees crossed paths on the carpet Sunday they didn’t look at each other as wary rivals, instead engaging a warm bear hug of an embrace.

The 70-year-old Jenkins is nominated for his role as the reclusive neighbor who kindly lends his assistance to a sea creature being held by the government in “The Shape of Water.”

Rockwell is also a supporting actor nominee for his role as the racist small-town sheriff’s deputy who, following a fiery epiphany, attempts to help Frances McDormand find her daughter’s killer in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

This is Rockwell’s first Oscar nomination. Jenkins received a supporting actor nomination in 2009 for “The Visitor.”

— Sandy Cohen (@YouKnowSandy) and John C. Rogers

3:40 p.m.

There may not be a blackout dress code like there was at the Golden Globes, but Time’s Up has remained a hot topic on the Oscars red carpet.

A few men flaunted their Time’s Up pins again, like “The Greatest Showman” songwriter Justin Paul, Bradley Whitford and best supporting actor nominees Richard Jenkins and Sam Rockwell. “Get Out” actor Lil Rel Howery says his pin is on his jean jacket, which he wears out more often than his Oscars tux.

Eva Marie Saint, who is presenting Sunday night, says she thinks the movement will be good for men and women. Whitford says it’s time to focus on non-Hollywood Time’s Up situations too.

Tarana Burke, the creator of the viral #MeToo movement, walked the carpet Sunday with her sister. Burke says that it is still a joyous occasion and that they’re at the Oscars to celebrate how much the movement has grown in less than six months.

Burke says they did the “dress code thing” and now they’re doing the work.

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)