22 Arrested During Illegal Sideshow Event in Stockton

STOCKTON -- Police arrested 22 people during an illegal sideshow event Saturday that spanned Lathrop and Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department reports participants of the illegal event, which was called "Donut King," met in a parking lot on South Manthey Road in Lathrop.

From there people drove to at least three intersections in Stockton, where they took over the roadways.

At South Hunter Street and Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard an attendee was hit by a spinning car. He was transported to a hospital after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested the participants as well as the event coordinator, 22-year-old Mikaelia Jimenez of Tracy, near Monte Diablo and Ryde avenues. There they also processed 100 cars, made 34 traffic stops, inspected 20 cars, impounded 10 cars and searched 10 cars. They also issued 47 citations.

The police department reports officers found a shotgun. A police patrol car was also vandalized during the sideshow activities.

Vehicle warrants will be issued by law enforcement in the upcoming weeks as the investigation into the sideshow event continues.