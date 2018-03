AUBURN — After four weeks, a coyote, lovingly named Ms. Jarhead Coyote, was released into the wild Sunday.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue said the coyote was in critical condition when she was found wandering between Placer and El Dorado counties with a jar stuck on her head. Because she was unable to eat or drink properly, she weighed only 15 pounds.

After 10 days, volunteers trapped the coyote and brought her to the rescue.

When she was released Ms. Jarhead Coyote weighed just over 21 pounds.